Don’t reduce town bus services in rural areas: Transport secretary

CHENNAI : With a drop in commuter patronage by over 20 lakhs since January 2018, when fares were raised, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations (TNSTCs) have been advised not to reduce loss-making town bus services in rural areas. The transport undertakings have also been asked to study passenger demand on viable routes and accordingly increase rural services. During the board meeting of transport corporations held in Chennai on Thursday, Transport Secretary PWC Davidar reviewed the functioning of the eight transport corporations, including Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and State Express Transport Corporation (SETC). The meeting was attended by managing directors of all transport corporations and other higher officials.

The transport secretary is said to have asked TNSTC officials not to cut down ordinary town bus services in rural areas. “Do not cut the services because of poor ticket collection and low occupancy in the existing routes. Try to increase bus services in high demand routes,” said a transport official quoting the secretary during the meeting.

The decision by government was a fallout of the fall in commuter patronage in government buses.

As on December 2017, with a fleet capacity of 22,203, the six TNSTC divisions (Villupuram, Madurai, Kumbakonam, Salem, Tirunelveli and Coimbatore), MTC and SETC catered to about 2.02 crores commuters a day. There were about 6916 town bus services operated in districts.Patronage dipped to 1.8 crores after ticket fares were hiked by 30 to 70 per cent on January 19 this year in Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, about 2000 overaged buses were scrapped from the fleet.

According to a press release, the board meeting discussed a range of subjects, including possible ways to improve the financial condition of corporations, employees promotion, scrapping overaged buses and officials’ vehicles and maintenance of buses. The secretary also sought feedback from transport officials regarding the newly introduced conductor-less buses.

‘Expedite works’

The transport secretary also asked officials to expedite administrative works to implement announcements of the Chief Minister and Transport Minister in the Assembly