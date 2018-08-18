Home States Tamil Nadu

Don’t reduce town bus services in rural areas: Transport secretary

Transport firms also asked to study demand on viable routes and increase village services

Published: 18th August 2018 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : With a drop in commuter patronage by over 20 lakhs since January 2018, when fares were raised, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations (TNSTCs) have been advised not to reduce loss-making town bus services in rural areas. The transport undertakings have also been asked to study passenger demand on viable routes and accordingly increase rural services.   During the board meeting of transport corporations held in Chennai on Thursday, Transport Secretary PWC Davidar reviewed the functioning of the eight transport corporations, including Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and State Express Transport Corporation (SETC). The meeting was attended by managing directors of all transport corporations and other higher officials. 

The transport secretary is said to have asked TNSTC officials not to cut down ordinary town bus services in rural areas. “Do not cut the services because of poor ticket collection and low occupancy in the existing routes. Try to increase bus services in high demand routes,” said a transport official quoting the secretary during the meeting. 

The decision by government was a fallout of the fall in commuter patronage in government buses. 
As on December 2017, with a fleet capacity of 22,203, the six TNSTC divisions (Villupuram, Madurai, Kumbakonam, Salem, Tirunelveli and Coimbatore), MTC and SETC catered to about 2.02 crores commuters a day. There were about 6916 town bus services operated in districts.Patronage dipped to 1.8 crores after ticket fares were hiked by 30 to 70 per cent on January 19 this year in Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, about 2000 overaged buses were scrapped from the fleet. 

According to a press release, the board meeting discussed a range of subjects, including possible ways to improve the financial condition of corporations, employees promotion, scrapping overaged buses and officials’ vehicles and maintenance of buses.  The secretary also sought  feedback from transport officials regarding the newly introduced conductor-less buses. 

‘Expedite works’ 
The transport secretary also asked officials to expedite administrative works to implement announcements of the Chief Minister and Transport Minister in the Assembly

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations Metropolitan Transport Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics