Flood alert in Theni, Madurai; 8,410 people in relief camps

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Kerala floods LIVE UPDATES: 324 dead, massive rescue operations underway
Pakistan National Assembly elects Imran Khan as new Prime Minister
Atal Bihari Vajpayee made path-breaking contributions to Sino-India ties: China
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Supreme Court to hear convict Perarivalan's plea in October
Chennai-Salem Green Corridor project to eat into medicinal forests of Kalvarayan hills
Amid rising death toll in Kerala floods, Meteorological department predicts more spells of heavy rain