Carry out annual transfer counselling without delay: Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers Association

Published: 19th August 2018 06:43 AM

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE : The Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers Association (TNGCTA) has urged the Directorate of Collegiate Education to conduct the annual teachers transfer counselling without delay.
There are more than 5,000 teachers working in 91 government arts and science colleges and seven government colleges of education. About 3,000 posts are vacant and their work is handled by around 1,500 guest lecturers. The post of principal in 10 colleges are also vacant, association president T Veeramani said.

“Every year, around 400 teachers apply for transfer. Transfer counselling is usually held in June, but this year. We heard that the Higher Education department has ordered Directorate of Collegiate Education to complete the counselling before September 8. But the DCE has not announced the dates so far, despite our repeated requests,” he said.

“The Higher Education Department has set norms of transfer counselling. There is preference based on seniority, medical grounds and for women and spouses. But violating the norms, more than 30 transfers have been made to colleges in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai, without conducting counselling,” said Veeramani. 

Violations of set norms
