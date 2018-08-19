Class 9 student beaten to death over cricket tiff

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A 15-year-old boy was beaten to death allegedly by four students while playing cricket at a private school ground at Kakkalur in Tiruvallur district on Friday evening.According to police, the victim, Abdulla of Mariappan Street, was a Class 9 sudent at a private school in the same locality. “On Friday, he, along with his friends, was playing cricket at a private school ground at Kakkalur. Abdulla was batting and the ball hit another student who had been standing in the ground and watching the boys play,” said a police source.

As soon as he was hit by the ball, the injured boy picked a fight with the batsman, the source added. The injured boy’s friends, who were students at another school, allegedly attacked Abdulla, beating him before escaping. Abdulla’s friends immediately alerted his father, who is a daily wage labourer, and rushed him to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.Tiruvallur Taluk police have detained the four accused students and sent them to government observation home.