DMK Fishers' wing sends fibreglass boat to Kerala for flood relief

The boat which cost over Rs1.5 lakhs Is being reportedly sent to Aluva in Ernakulam District.

Published: 19th August 2018 09:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 09:06 PM   |  A+A-

A residents of Companypadi in Kochi, Kerala, being carried to safety | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: DMK party's fishers' wing has presented a fibreglass boat worth 1.5 lakh for flood relief in Kerala on Sunday. The fishers' wing of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in collaboration with the main body of the party in Nagapattinam has presented a fibreglass boat to assist and rescue people in Kerala which is currently struggling in the floods.

The boat which cost over Rs1.5 lakhs Is being reportedly sent to Aluva in Ernakulam District. "We are sending our boat as per the advice of our leaders Udhayanidhi Stalin who was requested for flood relief in Kerala by people in Malayalam Film industry. The boat is also our goodwill gesture to the Kerala which is direly in need of support in rescuing people from floods. Keralites are also one of the largest consumers of our export of fishes from Nagapattinam. They are short of support in finance and equipment. Hopefully, this will help them a bit-" said A Sekar, a coordinator of DMK fishers' wing in Nagapattinam.

The boat has reportedly been built in Nagapattinam. The fishers' wing added that the boat is of good quality, disaster-proof and energy-efficient and can work effectively in floodwaters as it has already been reportedly used by Nagai fishers in the sea for past few months.

The fibreglass boat equipped with propeller engine, and painted with Udhayanidhi Stalin's name was put in a truck in Nagapattinam Fishing Harbor on Sunday and has been sent towards Kerala and would reportedly reach the next day. The fishers stated that they are planning to pool their funds and send more financial relief as well.

