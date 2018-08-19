Kandhadu village wants Grama Sabha convened again

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM : Alleging that no proper information was given to public in prior for the grama sabha meeting and resolutions were passed without their knowledge, people from Kandhadu village near Marakanam demanded to conduct the meeting again properly. Nearly 1,000 families, mostly farmers and wage labourers, are residing at the village. Some of them went to Marakanam block development office on Saturday and submitted a petition to the block development officer alleging that no grama sabha meeting was properly organised by the village panchayat officials till date. As per rule, people should be informed about the venue, time, the person who will lead the meeting and the things to be discussed through Thandora or flyers when a grama sabha meeting is conducted, they said.

In the grama sabha meetings, former panchayat chiefs, vice presidents, councillors, and public including women from self-help groups share their ideas and the issues in their areas. Resolutions will be passed based on the discussions. Officials will also submit the account details such as the funds available, the funds spent for works, etc.

They will also answer and clarify the questions raised by people in the meeting.

However, according to Kandhadu villagers, the panchayat secretary organised the meeting without following any of these rules, and resolutions were passed without hearing any suggestions from people. The resolutions passed in the meeting should be cancelled and another meeting should be organised after informing the people, they demanded. The villagers also demanded action against the panchayat officials for organising the meeting without the people’s knowledge. They have also planned to file a complaint with the district collector in this regard.

A forum to share ideas

In Gram Sabha meetings, former panchayat chiefs, vice presidents, councillors, and public, including women from self help groups share their ideas and the issues in their areas. Officials will also submit the account details such as funds available, the funds spent for works, etc., at the meeting