Home States Tamil Nadu

Kandhadu village wants Grama Sabha convened again

Say meeting was held sans prior information, resolutions passed without their suggestions 

Published: 19th August 2018 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM : Alleging that no proper information was given to public in prior for the grama sabha meeting and resolutions were passed without their knowledge, people from Kandhadu village near Marakanam demanded to conduct the meeting again properly. Nearly 1,000 families, mostly farmers and wage labourers, are residing at the village. Some of them went to Marakanam block development office on Saturday and submitted a petition to the block development officer alleging that no grama sabha meeting was properly organised by the village panchayat officials till date. As per rule, people should be informed about the venue, time, the person who will lead the meeting and the things to be discussed through Thandora or flyers when a grama sabha meeting is conducted, they said. 

In the grama sabha meetings, former panchayat chiefs, vice presidents, councillors, and public including women from self-help groups share their ideas and the issues in their areas. Resolutions will be passed based on the discussions. Officials will also submit the account details such as the funds available, the funds spent for works, etc.

They will also answer and clarify the questions raised by people in the meeting.
However, according to Kandhadu villagers, the panchayat secretary organised the meeting without following any of these rules, and resolutions were passed without hearing any suggestions from people. The resolutions passed in the meeting should be cancelled and another meeting should be organised after informing the people, they demanded. The villagers also demanded action against the panchayat officials for organising the meeting without the people’s knowledge. They have also planned to file a complaint with the district collector in this regard.

A forum to share ideas
In Gram Sabha meetings, former panchayat chiefs, vice presidents, councillors, and public, including women from self help groups share their ideas and the issues in their areas. Officials will also submit the account details such as funds available, the funds spent for works, etc., at the meeting

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kandhadu village farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony