Old Kollidam steel bridge lying unused since 2016, says Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI : Responding to DMK working president MK Stalin’s tweets over the damage in the old Kollidam steel bridge, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday explained that the bridge was lying abandoned since the opening of a new bridge in 2016. According to a release issued by the Chief Engineer (CE), Construction and Maintenance of Highways Department, the new bridge was opened for traffic by the Chief Minister on February 14, 2016.

The steel bridge was abandoned since the new bridge was constructed and traffic and pedestrian movement was stopped in 2016. Both entries of the bridge were also closed and caution boards erected, it said.Stating that a crack was noticed in 18th pier by the patrolling members of the Highways Department on August 15 as the discharge in Kollidam river was 45,000 cusecs, the Chief Engineer said the crack widened to about 10 cm the following day.

Ministers for Tourism and Backward Classes departments and the district Collector inspected the bridge which was constructed in 1928 and had outlived the design life.“Traffic flow was not at all affected due to the damage caused to the old abandoned steel bridge and this is because of the swift and advance action taken the government in 2012 itself,” the CE explained.

Chennai: DMK working president MK Stalin on Sunday urged Tamil Nadu government to offer liberal help to rain and flood devastated Kerala. It is not only the duty of neighbouring States to help people of another State in distress, but also helping is one of the characteristics of Tamils. So, Tamil Nadu government should come forward to provide administrative cooperation and offer relief materials in a liberal manner, he said.

Dharmapuri: Irula tribe members petitioned the forest officials requesting them to save over 50 cattle marooned on the Rasimalai island on Saturday. Inflow in Hogenakkal reached around 1.80 lakh cusecs on Saturday, and among the affected are the Irula tribe members, who stand to lose their primary source of livelihood. Situated in Rasimalai, within the Anchetty forest range, the tribes earn by rearing cattle.