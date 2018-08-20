Home States Tamil Nadu

Hero Cycles to gift Tamil Nadu girl who donated piggy bank savings for Kerala flood relief

Anupriya from Villupuram in the state has decided to give away about Rs 9000 of her savings, done over the last four years, after coming across TV visuals of the deluge in Kerala.

Published: 20th August 2018 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Anupriya of Villupuram with her hundials

By PTI

VILLUPURAM: The gesture of a nine year-old girl from a town in Tamil Nadu to part with her savings of four years meant for a bicycle, for Kerala flood relief has moved a premier cycle manufacturer, who has now promised her to gift the cycle of her dreams.

Anupriya from Villupuram in the state has decided to give away about Rs 9000 of her savings, done over the last four years, after coming across TV visuals of the deluge in Kerala.

"I had saved money (of around Rs 9000) for over four years to buy a cycle.

But I saw visuals of Kerala flood on televisions and decided to give the money," toward relief activities, she told reporters here.

The girl lending the helping hand won her hearts and accolades, with Hero Cyles taking special note.

Hero Cycles, in it official Twitter account, appreciated her "gesture to support humanity" and said she would get a brand new cycle from them.

"Dear Anupriya, We appreciate your gesture to support humanity in the hour of need. You would get a brand new cycle from us. Pls DM your address or contact us at customer@herocycles.com.@PankajMMunjal," it said.

Chairman and Managing Director of Hero Motors Company, Pankaj M Munjal, hailed Anupriya as a "noble soul" and assured to give her "one bike every year of your life."

"Anupriya, pranam to you. You are a noble soul and wish you spread the good around.Hero  is too pleased to give you one bike every year of your life. Pl share your contact on my account. Love you and best wishes. Prayers for Kerala," Munjal said in a tweet.

Congress MP from Kerala, Shashi Tharoor, welcomed the company's gesture.

"Thanks to HeroCycles for donating a bicycle to a 9-year-old girl who gave up all that she was saving for a cycle to help the victims of the #KeralaFloods," he said in a tweet.

The deadly monsoon rains in Kerala have claimed 210 lives since August 8 and has displaced over 7.14 lakh people from their homes.

The Centre, various state governments and other entities including individuals have extended a helping hand to Kerala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony