Coast Guard rescues SriLankan fishing vessel in distress

The Indian Coast Guard came to the rescue of a Sri Lankan fishing vessel, 290 nautical miles northwest of Port Blair after its engine suffered a breakdown.

Published: 21st August 2018 02:39 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Coast Guard came to the rescue of a SriLankan fishing vessel, 290 nautical miles northwest of Port Blair after its engine suffered a breakdown. On information from the maritime rescue coordination centre (MRCC), Colombo on Friday last, about a fishing boat disabled by a technical glitch, the Indian Coast Guard pressed a Dornier aircraft into search and rescue operation for the vessel Jaya Isuru-03.

“About 11.20 hrs the Dornier located the fishing boat approximately 290 nautical miles (537 km) northwest of Port Blair. It was ascertained that the disabled vessel was being towed by another Sri Lankan fishing vessel operating in the area as her engine had broken down. The information was shared with the MRCC, Colombo, which despatched Sri Lankan Naval ship Samudura to render assistance,” the Coast Guard said.

ICG Dornier was re-launched at 1355 hrs on Sunday and located the Sri Lankan Naval ship Samudura which was heading for rendering assistance to the disabled fishing vessel. Thereafter, the Naval ship was directed towards the vessel by the aircraft. On Monday, Samudura took the fishing vessel under tow and was heading for Sri Lanka. The Indian Coast Guard MRCCs coordinate SAR ops with foreign littoral MRCCs under the umbrella of the international SAR convention and bilateral agreements.

