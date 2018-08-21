TNIE sends 2.4 tonnes of materials to Kerala

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following an appeal to our readers, The New Indian Express managed to collect relief material including rice, pulses, sugar, toiletries, water, blankets and other products for distribution in flood-hit areas across remote areas of Kerala. The relief materials were ferried in two batches to inundated areas with the help of Indian Coast Guard, Chennai on Sunday. Express thanks all its readers who delivered relief materials at its offices in Vepery and Ambattur. Relief material will continue to be collected at the offices for some time. Cleaning materials such as bleaching powder, disinfectants, washing powder, etc will be on demand as the flood recedes.