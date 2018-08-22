Anti-Sterlite lawyers’ caveats in Supreme Court to counter government challenge

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Two caveats have been filed in the SC by city advocates who anticipated that the State government will challenge the order of the Madurai Bench ordering a CBI inquiry into all cases pertaining to anti-Sterlite protest. Hearing the writ petitions of several litigants, including K Kathiresan, advocate Muthukumar and others, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on August 14 transferred all the cases pertaining to the anti-Sterlite violence, including the police firing, to the CBI.

The High Court directed the CB-CID to hand over all FIRs registered in connection with the May 22 (the 100th day of anti-Sterlite protest) incident, and those related in any manner to the anti-Sterlite protests at Thoothukudi to the CBI. Further, the director of CBI was directed to form a special team for investigation and complete the probe in four months.

Anticipating that the High Court order could be challenged by the State government, petitioners K Kathiresan and advocate Muthukumar filed a caveat before the Supreme Court on Tuesday praying that no order should be passed on any petition challenging the order of Madras High Court with regard to the transfer of the case to the CBI.

Attempt to pre-empt government move

