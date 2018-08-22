Home States Tamil Nadu

Southern Railway announces Onam special train via Tamil Nadu

To cater to the additional demand of passenger in view of the Onam festival on August 25 , the Southern Railway announced that a special fare special train would be operated between Kochuveli and

Published: 22nd August 2018 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : To cater to the additional demand of passenger in view of the Onam festival on August 25 , the Southern Railway announced that a special fare special train would be operated between Kochuveli and Secunderabad.According to a statement, the Kochuveli-Secunderabad special train will leave Kochuveli at 8.20 pm on August 27, and reach Secunderabad at 3 am on August 29.

The train will stop at Kollam, Kayankulam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam town, Aluva, Thrissur, Ottapalam, Palakkad, Podanur, Coimbatore Jn, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Tiruttani, Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Tenali, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal and Kazipet.

Another special fare special train between Kochuveli and Yesvantpur will leave Kochuveli at 4.15 pm August 23 and each Yesvantpur at 10 am the next day.The train will stop at Kollam, Kayankulam, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Changanasseri, Kottayam, Ernakulam town, Aluva, Thrissur, Ottapalam, Palakkad, Podanur, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Omalur, Dharmapuri, Hosur and BanasawadiAdvance reservation is open for both trains.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games