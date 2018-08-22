Southern Railway announces Onam special train via Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : To cater to the additional demand of passenger in view of the Onam festival on August 25 , the Southern Railway announced that a special fare special train would be operated between Kochuveli and Secunderabad.According to a statement, the Kochuveli-Secunderabad special train will leave Kochuveli at 8.20 pm on August 27, and reach Secunderabad at 3 am on August 29.

The train will stop at Kollam, Kayankulam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam town, Aluva, Thrissur, Ottapalam, Palakkad, Podanur, Coimbatore Jn, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Tiruttani, Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Tenali, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal and Kazipet.

Another special fare special train between Kochuveli and Yesvantpur will leave Kochuveli at 4.15 pm August 23 and each Yesvantpur at 10 am the next day.The train will stop at Kollam, Kayankulam, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Changanasseri, Kottayam, Ernakulam town, Aluva, Thrissur, Ottapalam, Palakkad, Podanur, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Omalur, Dharmapuri, Hosur and BanasawadiAdvance reservation is open for both trains.