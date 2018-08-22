Tamil Nadu government woos industries by raising FSI, plot coverage 

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to boost industrialisation in the State, the Tamil Nadu government has increased the

maximum floor space index – the ratio of land area to built-up space – for industries in local planning areas from 1 to 1.5 and the maximum plot coverage for industries from 50% to 75 %, according to a top official in the Directorate of Town and Country Planning.

“The Tamil Nadu government has become the first State in the country to provide industrialists with the value for land by increasing FSI and maximum plot coverage,” said the official. This comes after the Housing and Urban Development Department issued a Government Order increasing the FSI and the maximum plot coverage for industries. “The increase in FSI will benefit small-scale industries and boost entrepreneurship in Tamil Nadu,” the official told Express.

The development control regulations have been increased in Erode, Vellore, Tiruvallur, Coimbatore, Madurai, Gummidipoondi, Kancheepuram, Salem, Chengalpattu, Tirupur, Tiruchy, Thoothkudi and Mamallapuram. This comes after Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam’s announcement in the Assembly.