Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami extends Bakrid greetings

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami have extended Bakrid greetings.

Published: 22nd August 2018 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 02:20 AM   |  A+A-

Banwarilal Purohit (right) and CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami have extended Bakrid greetings.In a message, the Governor said, “Let us all on this holy day resolve to shed our ego and arrogance and practise the path of prayer, kindness and generosity.”Conveying his heartiest greetings and best wishes, Purohit said the festival also teaches the importance of sharing the benefits endowed upon us by the God, with the poor, with relatives and friends and with the rest of the family members.

Palaniswami extended his greetings to the Islamic sisters and brothers. “All the people should live harmoniously as brethren by following the ethical path preached by Islam keeping in mind the glories of sharing and sacrifice,” he said in a message on Tuesday. On behalf of the AIADMK, its coordinator and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Palaniswami greeted the Muslim community.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit CM Palaniswami Edappadi K. Palaniswami EPS Bakrid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games