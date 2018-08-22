Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami extends Bakrid greetings

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami have extended Bakrid greetings.In a message, the Governor said, “Let us all on this holy day resolve to shed our ego and arrogance and practise the path of prayer, kindness and generosity.”Conveying his heartiest greetings and best wishes, Purohit said the festival also teaches the importance of sharing the benefits endowed upon us by the God, with the poor, with relatives and friends and with the rest of the family members.

Palaniswami extended his greetings to the Islamic sisters and brothers. “All the people should live harmoniously as brethren by following the ethical path preached by Islam keeping in mind the glories of sharing and sacrifice,” he said in a message on Tuesday. On behalf of the AIADMK, its coordinator and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Palaniswami greeted the Muslim community.