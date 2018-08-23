Banana farmers seek warehouse in Karur

Aravind Raj By

KARUR: While banana traders are feeling the effects of the floods in Kerala, the farmers cultivating them have been affected by the overflowing Cauvery.

Karur is one of the largest banana producing hubs in TN. Bananas cultivated here and in nearby districts are sent all over the State and to Kerala. Banana plantations here have been inundated leading to huge losses.

Farmers affected by inundation in Kattalai said, “The main varieties cultivated here are Rasthali and Karpooravalli. We were suffering from the drop in prices due to floods in Kerala, where most of our bananas are sent. The water inundating our land is an additional headache. Earlier, a banana cluster sold for more than `500, but now, we cannot even sell for `300. The Sevvazhai banana was going for around `12 per piece while it is difficult to sell now even for `7 per piece. Last year, water shortage was a problem and now, it is flooding. Water has always been a headache for us.”

Subramaniyam, a farmer from Podanur in Namakkal who had brought his banana consignment to Kamarajar bulk banana market, said. “It has been really tough. The government should take responsibility for this. They should build a storage warehouse here in Karur to stock and preserve bananas at times like this. Other districts also bring their bananas here to sell. Due to the lack of a storage facility, many are facing losses.”

The farmer added, “The government should purchase bananas from us and provide them to children as part of their nutritious meal scheme which they have at school along with eggs. Another request, which we have been raising with the government for a very long time, is to set up a banana processing factory to make jam and powder for exports. We had given many petitions to the government and also to carry on with research at the Thogamalai Agriculture Science and Research Centre here to check out the possibilities. But there has been no sign that work is going on.”

