Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai Peripheral Road project needs permission from Ministry of Environment and Forest

The 133-km Chennai Peripheral Road (CPR) connecting Mahabalipuram with Ennore Port via the Northern Port Access Road will require clearance from the Ministry of Environment and Forest.

Published: 23rd August 2018 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 133-km Chennai Peripheral Road (CPR) to be laid at an estimated cost of  13,000 crores connecting Mahabalipuram with Ennore Port via the Northern Port Access Road will now require clearance from the Ministry of Environment and Forest as part of the project falls in the Coastal Regulation Zone.

The issue involves the 2.8-km bridge with two side ramps with a width of 30.30 metres, built on the proposed 20.90-km Northern Port Access Road (NPAR) which passes through Buckingham Canal and Kosasthalaiyar river in Katpulli village in Ponneri taluk of Thiruvallur district. Interestingly, this is the first of the five sections of the project.

The link road from NPAR connects with Tiruvottriyur-Ponneri-Panchetty Road and part of the project comes under the Coastal Regulation-IV areas as per the Coastal Regulation Zone notification 2011 and the total project cost of that stretch is `49 crore.

It is learnt that Thiruvallur District Coastal Zone Management Authority had recommended the project to the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (SCZMA) with remarks that the pillars provided in the Buckingham Canal and Kosasthalaiyar river should not affect the free flow of the water bodies.

Sources in SCZMA said that as per 2011 Coastal Regulation Zone notification, construction of bridges, sea link, and road on stilts are permissible activities. But when it comes to Coastal Regulation IV pertaining to water areas, no power is vested with the SCZMA for clearance and as such, the proposal requires clearance from the Ministry of Environment and Forest and Climate Change.

The project which will be introduced in five phases connects Mahabalipuram to Ennore Port via Singaperumalkoil, Sriperumbudur, Tiruvallur, Tamaraipakkam, Periyapalayam, Puduvoyal and Katpulli which will link North Port Access Road from Ennore Port to Thatchur.

However, there has been a change in alignment of the Northern Port Access Road as the project road is shifted southwards to avoid built-up area, high-tension lines and to accommodate an interchange at the National Highway 5. As the length of NPAR (20.90 km) is reduced by 22 metres (earlier it was 21.12 km), the project road crosses the Buckingham Canal and Kosasthalaiyar river at Katpulli.

Factfile
The total length of CPR is 133.381 km and the estimated cost is `13,000 crore
It is funded by Japan International Cooperation agency and the project connects Mahabalipuram with Ennore and divided into five sections
There are 4,797 trees falling within the project corridor. State Level Expert Appraisal Committee has said that 2,168 will be retained in the median divider, footpath etc. and the rest will be transplanted
Will affect 802 buildings

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai Peripheral Road

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games