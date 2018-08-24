Home States Tamil Nadu

Consider clean-up, Thoothukudi collector told

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed Thoothukudi collector to consider the plea on removing industrial waste dumped by Sterlite in Uppar stream in Kumaragiri village.

Published: 24th August 2018 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 02:10 AM   |  A+A-

Sealed Sterlite copper smelter plant at Thoothukudi. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed Thoothukudi collector to consider the plea on removing industrial waste dumped by Sterlite in Upper stream in Kumaragiri village.

S M A Gandhimathi Nathan, a member of Advisory Board in Thoothukudi District Consumer Protection Cell and a former member of Vigilance Committee of National Green Tribunal, submitted in his litigation that the unit had deposited a pile of industrial waste materials as high as 10 feet in the stream, thereby polluting and obstructing its course causing floods in other villages in the district in 2015.

Citing the report submitted by Thoothukudi tahsildar, who termed the dumping of copper slag as a threat, Nathan submitted that tahsildar had also warned of floods if dumping continues. It was also submitted that the collector had instructed to remove the dumped waste during a review meeting in September 2016 and later the sub-collector ordered to remove the waste from the stream.

As the order was not complied with, the litigant made a representation to the district administration on July and August 2017. He approached the court as his representation was not considered. Hearing the plea, a division bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and N Sathish Kumar directed the collector to consider the representation within eight weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thoothukudi Sterlite Thoothukudi protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar