Day after harassment complaint, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University professor placed under suspension

K Ramasamy, Vice Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Thursday suspended associate professor R Thangapandian, against whom a girl student had raised allegation of sexual harassme

24th August 2018

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: K Ramasamy, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Thursday suspended associate professor R Thangapandian, against whom a girl student had raised the allegation of sexual harassment.

Ramasamy told Express that TNAU had formed a five-member inquiry committee to investigate the issue and the team will submit a report to them.

“Deputy Superintendent of Police Vanitha conducted inquiries with the students and the staff. We would register a case only after a thorough investigation,” said M Palani, Deputy Superintendent of Police. The inquiry is being conducted based on the order of Principal District Judge G Mahizhenthi.

Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, around 200 students, and 40 staff and professors staged a protest at the college claiming that the allegation made by the girl was false.

Three faculties, including a deputy warden of girls’ hostel, were accused of harassment by a second-year student on Wednesday.

In a letter written by the student and addressed to the Dean of the college, she accused associate professor Thangapandian of harassing her for seven months. According to her letter, Thangapandian had harassed her and pressured her to comply with his sexual fantasies.

The student said that she had complained about Thangapandian’s behaviour to Punitha, deputy warden of the girls’ hostel. However, Punitha allegedly persuaded the girl to give in to Thangapandian’s pressure.  

R Rajendran, dean, on Wednesday said that the allegation against was fabricated.

