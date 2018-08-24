Rahul Gandhi to skip, Amit Shah to attend meet for M Karunanidhi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/NEW DELHI: BJP president Amit Shah will take part in a meeting organised by the DMK on August 30 in Chennai to commemorate the party’s late leader M Karunanidhi. However, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will not be attending.

The DMK’s ally will be represented by Ghulam Nabi Azad. Confirmation that the BJP chief will attend the event titled “Therkil Uthithelundha Sooriyan” (a sun which rose from the south) has raised speculation about possible alliances ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The opposition leadership will also be in attendance as a show of unity, given DMK is a key player.

“Following our invitation, BJP president Amit Shah, Ghulam Nabi Azad from the Congress, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar, CPI general-secretary Sudhakara Reddy, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, KM Kader Mohideen of Muslim League and a few others will attend,” DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi told Express on Thursday.

