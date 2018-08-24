Tonnes of materials still at Thoothukudi Sterlite plant, could pose risk: Central Pollution Control Board

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has indicated that there are still tonnes of materials stored inside the Sterlite copper unit in Thoothukudi that would pose an environmental danger and fire risk.

Submitting an inspection report with recommendations before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), it said a firefighting system was needed.

“Residual fuel oil in any of the storage tanks is a fire risk; therefore it is necessary to have live firefighting system in the plant to prevent any possible fires in fuel areas. In case of non-operation of the plant for long period, it is required to safely evacuate all electrolyte material stored in cell house and to ensure required safety measures in the area till completion of evacuation. It is necessary to ensure proper safety measures in the warehouse storing copper concentrate till its removal. It is also required to remove all raw chemicals, intermediates material by-products and waste material from the plant's premises as it may cause environmental impacts. Maintenance of the storage structures/ equipment and pipelines of hazardous/flammable chemicals/substances, timber coolants etc., under expert supervision (is needed) to prevent any disaster...,” CPCB said.

It was found 806 MT of diesel oils and furnace oil are at the premises. Large quantity (90,000 MT) of copper concentrate and electrolyte solution were in the cell house without safety precautions. NGT ordered implementation of recommendations under supervision of a panel of CPCB and environment ministry representatives. It made it clear that Sterlite can access only administrative sections.

Former CJ of Punjab HC to head NGT panel

NGT appointed former Punjab and Haryana HC Chief Justice SJ Vazifdar as chairman of a three-member panel to decide Vedanta’s plea challenging closure of the Sterlite unit.