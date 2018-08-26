Increase in tobacco users in Tamil Nadu: Survey

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of tobacco users in Tamil Nadu has increased by 3.8 per cent over the last seven years, according to the Central Health Department survey. According to this survey, a fifth of the population uses tobacco in the State. The total number of users has increased to 20 per cent from 16.2 per cent recorded by the Global Adult Tobacco Survey-1, that was published by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in September 2010.

The second survey was conducted from August 2016 to February 2017. Totally, 1,371 men and 1,544 women in Tamil Nadu were studied by the Central Health Department. While there has been a 1.4 per cent increase in smokers, users of non-smoking forms of tobacco have seen a 2.9 per cent increase. However, the number of people who use both have decreased by 0.5 per cent.

In addition, the average annual cost of cigarettes in Tamil Nadu stood at `986.2 crores in 2010 and `1,343.8 crores in the recent survey. Similarly, the average monthly expenditure has increased from `243.7 crores to `522.7 crores. Nirmala Desikan, president, Consumer Association of India, said, “Although there are guidelines in place, enforcement has been very difficult. Children are also being lured into using tobacco as shops that sell candies sell cigarettes, pan masala and gutka. Children try it out of curiosity.”

