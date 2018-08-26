Home States Tamil Nadu

Increase in tobacco users in Tamil Nadu: Survey

Central Health Department conducts a survey of 1,371 men and 1,544 women between Aug 2016 and Feb 2017.

Published: 26th August 2018 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of tobacco users in Tamil Nadu has increased by 3.8 per cent over the last seven years, according to the Central Health Department survey. According to this survey, a fifth of the population uses tobacco in the State. The total number of users has increased to 20 per cent from 16.2 per cent recorded by the Global Adult Tobacco Survey-1, that was published by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in September 2010.

The second survey was conducted from August 2016 to February 2017. Totally, 1,371 men and 1,544 women in Tamil Nadu were studied by the Central Health Department. While there has been a 1.4 per cent increase in smokers, users of non-smoking forms of tobacco have seen a 2.9 per cent increase. However, the number of people who use both have decreased by 0.5 per cent.

In addition, the average annual cost of cigarettes in Tamil Nadu stood at `986.2 crores in 2010 and `1,343.8 crores in the recent survey. Similarly, the average monthly expenditure has increased from `243.7 crores to `522.7 crores. Nirmala Desikan, president, Consumer Association of India, said, “Although there are guidelines in place, enforcement has been very difficult. Children are also being lured into using tobacco as shops that sell candies sell cigarettes, pan masala and gutka. Children try it out of curiosity.”

Average monthly cost increases The average 
the annual cost of cigarettes in Tamil Nadu stood at `986.2 crores in 2010 and `1,343.8 crores in the recent survey. Similarly, the average monthly expenditure has increased from `243.7 crores to `522.7 crores, according to the survey

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tobacco users Smokers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5