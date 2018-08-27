Home States Tamil Nadu

Endangered palm trees felled to plug breach

Nearly 100 trees cut to stop erosion along banks of Kollidam damaged by floods; officials say lives more important.

Published: 27th August 2018 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

A row of palm trees which were felled near Kollidam

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Nearly100 palm trees have been felled to stop erosion and plug breaches in the banks of the Kollidam river damaged by floods. Hamlets and villages on the banks of the river were flooded as water entered areas after breaching the banks near Alakkudi over the past two weeks.

The water stagnated for over a week before receding slowly. However, it has been found close to 100 trees in Palayapalayam village along the banks of the Puthumanniyaru river in Sirkazhi taluk have been felled. The trees reportedly belong to the PWD, which allegedly made it easier to uproot them.

workers laying the logs on the field | Express

The district administration already held stocks of nearly 10,000 pine logs and sticks earlier this month to counter the flood situation. Many were reportedly swept away as officials kept plugging breaches. With supplies exhausted and the delay in the arrival of rocky materials from other places, officials resorted to felling the palm trees.

Palm trees are an endangered species in Tamil Nadu. Studies show that it can extensively recharge groundwater. Unlike most other trees which spread their roots in different directions, palm trees have unidirectional roots. The trees serve as syringes injecting rainwater hundreds of feet below the surface.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
palm trees Kollidam river flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6