Home States Tamil Nadu

Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ashes immersed

BJP cadre immersed the ashes of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Cauvery river at Amma Mandapam ghat on Sunday.

Published: 27th August 2018 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY, CHENNAI:BJP cadre immersed the ashes of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Cauvery river at Amma Mandapam ghat on Sunday. Several leaders including BJP leader L Ganesan, TMC president G K Vasan and P R Pandian were present.

Vajpayee’s ashes were taken in a decorated vehicle across the city and later brought to the banks of Amma Mandapam. With prayers and holy rituals, Vajpayee’s ashes were immersed in Cauvery.  Ganesan said, on August 28, the BJP will host a meeting in Chennai to condole his demise.

The ashes of former Prime Minister AB Vajpayee were immersed in the Bay of Bengal near Besant Nagar beach in Chennai, among other places on Sunday.An urn, in which the ashes were kept, was taken to the spot near Ashta Lakshmi temple. From there, it was taken to the beach in a procession led by BJP State unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan.

After the poojas, the ashes were taken in a boat, which was carrying Tamilisai and party leaders, into the sea and immersed.Six urns containing Vajpayee’s ashes were brought to Chennai on August 22. The urns were taken to various districts and were immersed at six places in the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee ashes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6