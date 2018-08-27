Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ashes immersed

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY, CHENNAI:BJP cadre immersed the ashes of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Cauvery river at Amma Mandapam ghat on Sunday. Several leaders including BJP leader L Ganesan, TMC president G K Vasan and P R Pandian were present.

Vajpayee’s ashes were taken in a decorated vehicle across the city and later brought to the banks of Amma Mandapam. With prayers and holy rituals, Vajpayee’s ashes were immersed in Cauvery. Ganesan said, on August 28, the BJP will host a meeting in Chennai to condole his demise.

The ashes of former Prime Minister AB Vajpayee were immersed in the Bay of Bengal near Besant Nagar beach in Chennai, among other places on Sunday.An urn, in which the ashes were kept, was taken to the spot near Ashta Lakshmi temple. From there, it was taken to the beach in a procession led by BJP State unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan.

After the poojas, the ashes were taken in a boat, which was carrying Tamilisai and party leaders, into the sea and immersed.Six urns containing Vajpayee’s ashes were brought to Chennai on August 22. The urns were taken to various districts and were immersed at six places in the State.