By PTI

CHENNAI: Dayalu Ammal, wife of late Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) patriarch M Karunanidhi, has been admitted to the Apollo Hospitals here, sources said.

They said she was hospitalised late on Tuesday night, but declined to comment on her health condition, saying a statement is likely to be issued later in the day. Dayalu Ammal is the mother of DMK chief M K Stalin.

​She is reportedly suffering from Alzheimer's and other age-related illness.