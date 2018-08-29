Divers assess Kollidam regulator stability

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY : Expert divers were on Tuesday deployed at Upper Anaicut in Mukkombu to assess the stability of the remaining portion of the regulator across Kollidam.The team would submit its report to a professor of IIT-Madras, based on which suggestions would be given to the State on next course of action. Of the 45 shutters in the regulator at South Arm of Kollidam, 9 collapsed last week due to the pressure exerted by heavy flow in the river.

The divers conducted preliminary inspections of the submerged parts of the structure. “Since water has been flowing out of the damaged portion, it is proving difficult for PWD engineers to detect if there are any cracks or damage at the base of the remaining portions. This is to know whether the structure could withstand upcoming rains,” an official said. Though the divers conducted successful inspections, they faced a hindrance in the assessment works at the damaged area as they could not go near structure due to heavy flow.

Work to build sand-bag bund adjacent to the Upper Anicut in order to arrest water-flow is on in full swing. However, it would be a challenging task to build sand bag bund adjacent to the gap where water flow is heavy. As a precautionary measure, workers engaged in the construction of sand bag bund tied themselves, using ropes, to the wooden-logs erected in the riverbed.

Meanwhile, on the Cauvery side of the regulator, earthmovers have been busy clearing sand dunes and shoals in so that more water could flowed into it. PWD officials opined this could reduce the quantum of water flowing into Kollidam. “Copious flow has brought enormous amount of sand along with it, which got deposited near the regulator on Cauvery. Digging canals across this sand deposit would pave way for more water to flow into Cauvery so that it would benefit farming.”

Collector K Rajamani inspected works on Tuesday and expressed satisfaction. “We hope bund construction would be completed within first week of September. Soon, water flowing into Kollidam will be arrested. At present, 16, 000 cusecs of water is flowing into Cauvery and 13, 000 cusecs of water into Kollidam,” he informed.