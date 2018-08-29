Home States Tamil Nadu

Divers assess Kollidam regulator stability

Expert divers were on Tuesday deployed at Upper Anaicut in Mukkombu to assess the stability of the remaining portion of the regulator across Kollidam.

Published: 29th August 2018 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

Divers checking the regulator at the Upper Anicut in Mukkombu on Tuesday | M K Ashok Kumar

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY : Expert divers were on Tuesday deployed at Upper Anaicut in Mukkombu to assess the stability of the remaining portion of the regulator across Kollidam.The team would submit its report to a professor of IIT-Madras, based on which suggestions would be given to the State on next course of action. Of the 45 shutters in the regulator at South Arm of Kollidam, 9 collapsed last week due to the pressure exerted by heavy flow in the river.

The divers conducted preliminary inspections of the submerged parts of the structure. “Since water has been flowing out of the damaged portion, it is proving difficult for PWD engineers to detect if there are any cracks or damage at the base of the remaining portions. This is to know whether the structure could withstand upcoming rains,” an official said. Though the divers conducted successful inspections, they faced a hindrance in the assessment works at the damaged area as they could not go near structure due to heavy flow. 

Work to build sand-bag bund adjacent to the Upper Anicut in order to arrest water-flow is on in full swing. However, it would be a challenging task to build sand bag bund adjacent to the gap where water flow is heavy. As a precautionary measure, workers engaged in the construction of sand bag bund tied themselves, using ropes, to the wooden-logs erected in the riverbed.

Meanwhile, on the Cauvery side of the regulator, earthmovers have been busy clearing sand dunes and shoals in so that more water could flowed into it. PWD officials opined this could reduce the quantum of water flowing into Kollidam. “Copious flow has brought enormous amount of sand along with it, which got deposited near the regulator on Cauvery. Digging canals across this sand deposit would pave way for more water to flow into Cauvery so that it would benefit farming.”    

Collector K Rajamani inspected works on Tuesday and expressed satisfaction. “We hope bund construction would be completed within first week of September. Soon, water flowing into Kollidam will be arrested. At present, 16, 000 cusecs of water is flowing into Cauvery and 13, 000 cusecs of water into Kollidam,” he informed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IIT-Madras Kollidam regulator stability

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor