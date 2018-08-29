Home States Tamil Nadu

For the 4th time, Tamil Nadu seeks local body funds

For the fourth time in the last one year, the State government has approached the Centre for allocation of local body funds. 

Published: 29th August 2018 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : For the fourth time in the last one year, the State government has approached the Centre for allocation of local body funds. Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar with these representations in New Delhi on Tuesday. The Centre has been hesitant to allocate local body funds as the State is yet to conduct the local body polls for over two years now. Velumani maintained in the memorandum that the  polls could not be conducted because delimitation works were yet to be completed.


He, however, said steps were being taken to conduct the polls at the earliest. 
The state government has sought over Rs 3,558.16 crore in funds specified by the 14th Finance Commission as basic and performance grants for urban and rural local bodies for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 financial years, according to a press note. 

Velumani in the memorandum said the non-allocation of funds has caused public hardship. 
State Advocate-General Vijay Narayanan has also lent his voice in the memorandum.  “It may be pertinent to point out that these grants are released for the local bodies to provide facilities to ordinary citizens residing within the limits of local bodies and delay in conducting elections due to the facts mentioned above should not result in denial of basic needs of people and denial of fundamental rights of the citizens residing within the limits of the local bodies,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
local body funds Centre for allocation of local body funds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor