Home States Tamil Nadu

Generational change in DMK

Leadership change after 5 decades, just ahead of Dravidian party celebrating its 70th year.

Published: 29th August 2018 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

DMK president MK Stalin pays homage to Karunanidhi at Marina on Tuesday | D SAMPATH KUMAR

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI :  With hardly three weeks to go before the DMK is to step into its 70th year, the political organisation has witnessed the emergence of a fifth generation leader at the helm– a leader who was born, in fact, a couple of years after the birth of the Dravidian party.With MK Stalin being crowned as the DMK president, the Dravidian party, founded in 1949, has experienced a generational change in leadership  after about five decades.The party’s general secretary, K Anbazhagan, who has been occupying the post for 41 years, made the announcement of Stalin’s unanimous election to the post of party president at the general council meeting held here on Tuesday.

Even before Anbazhagan completed his announcement, the ecstatic cadre and delegates gathered for the occasion burst into raptures. The deafening sound of crackers and percussion instruments rent the air while sweets were distributed to share the joy of their ‘Thalapathi’ becoming the ‘Thalaivar’.
As many as 1, 107 party workers had proposed the nomination of Stalin to the post of party president.
Senior leader and principal secretary Durai Murugan was declared elected as treasurer –  a post vacated by Stalin.

Stalin is a fifth generation leader to head the DMK, which is an offshoot of the Justice Party founded by the trio - Natesan Mudaliyar, Dr TM Nair and Pitty Theagaroya – in the pre-Independence era (1916). Later, social reformer EV Ramasamy, fondly called ‘Thanthai Periyar’, established the Dravidar Kazhagam in 1944, heading the organisation.Late Chief Minister CN Annadurai founded the DMK, branching out of the DK in 1949 after deciding to participate in electoral politics. After the demise of Annadurai, the crown fell on M Karunanidhi who headed the party as its president until breathing his last on August 7.

Three weeks after his demise, his son Stalin assumed office as the chief of the party at the age of 65.
Stalin has held several posts, both in the party and government, before ascending to the peak in the party organisation now, despite serving as the de facto chief for about two years since his father was incapacitated by ailing health.

The general council has also adopted a resolution abolishing the post of working president.
It also passed resolutions condoling the death of Karunanidhi, former Speaker of Lok Sabha Somnath Chatterji and former Tamil Nadu Governor Surjit Singh Barnala, among others.Soon after elected president, Stalin drove to the Marina Beach to pay floral tributes to Annadurai and Karunanidhi, before visiting the Periyar memorial at Vepery.Later in the afternoon, he stepped into Anna Arivalayam to occupy the chair of DMK president formally. A large number of party leaders and cadre thronged to greet him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DMK MK Stalin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor