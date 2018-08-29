Stalin takes charge, attacks saffron party

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Weeks before the DMK enters its 70th year, MK Stalin, son of late party chief and five-time chief minister M Karunanidhi, was crowned president. Party’s general secretary, K Anbazhagan, announced Stalin’s unanimous election to the post of party president at the general council meeting in Chennai on Tuesday.

Before the 95-year-old Anbazhagan could even complete the announcement, ecstatic delegates burst into celebrations. As many as 1, 107 party workers had proposed Stalin’s nomination to the post. Party principal secretary Durai Murugan was also declared elected as treasurer — the post vacated by Stalin.

In his maiden address as president, Stalin attacked the BJP. “Come! Join hands with me to teach a lesson to the Modi government which is trying to saffronise the entire India,” he thundered, days after DMK’s invitation to BJP’s chief Amit Shah to attend a commemorative event on Karunanidhi sparked speculation of an alliance. Stalin also vowed to oust the AIADMK government.