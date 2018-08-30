Home States Tamil Nadu

Attempts by DMK to break AIADMK won't fructify: Edappadi Palaniswami

Taking a dig at the DMK, he said the party has 'expertise' in doing politics over internal matters of other parties.

Published: 30th August 2018 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File | PTI)

By PTI

SALEM: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami today asserted that any attempts by the DMK to "break" AIADMK or 'topple' the state government would not fructify.

Taking a dig at the DMK, he said the party has 'expertise' in doing politics over internal matters of other parties.

Declining to comment on the succession war in DMK involving late DMK Chief Karunanidhi's sons, MK Alagiri and MK Stalin, he told reporters here that the opposition party would do whatever they want when an opportunity comes up.

He was asked how he viewed the matter, pointing out that the earlier split in AIADMK, involving his deputy O Panneerselvam, was keenly debated and critiqued upon, including by DMK.

Alagiri, expelled from DMK in 2014 for alleged anti-party activities, has been insisting that he be re-inducted, even indicating he was ready to accept his younger brother's leadership.

Stalin was elevated as DMK chief on August 28.

Palaniswami, however, charged the DMK with trying to "do whatever" for political gains when an opportunity came up.

"As far as we are concerned, we are functioning democratically.We never talk about others, nor do we do politics when an issue crops up (for them).DMK has expertise in that. They will do whatever they want to when an opportunity comes up," Palaniswami, ruling AIADMK's Joint Coordinator, said without specifying any particular instance.

AIADMK was founded by the late MG Ramachandran and later "held together" by J Jayalalithaa, he said.

"Not just one DMK, let there be many DMK, but it cannot break this party (AIADMK) or topple the government. That will never happen," he added.

Asked about his party's preparedness for next year's Parliamentary election, Palaniswami said the poll dates were yet to be announced.

To a query on the damage to shutters in Coleroon river in Tiruchirappalli, he said the repair work was being carried out with senior state government officials camping there, and that it was expected to be completed in two to three days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Edappadi Palaniswami DMK AIADMK Stalin MK Stalin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Hollwood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. (File | Associated Press)
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris spotted together a year after split
Actors Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling during a discussion.
Ryan Gosling's 'First Man' shows Neil Armstrong's view, sitting in 'tin can'
Gallery
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing
Indian women's hockey team celebrates after defeating China in the semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman take India's gold medal tally to double-digits