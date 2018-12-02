Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC allows 16-year-old to apply for BAMS course

Pointing out the eligibility criteria as per the amended notification, the judge said.

Published: 02nd December 2018 08:26 AM

Madras HC (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy to permit a 16-year-old meritorious girl student to take part in the counselling for the BAMS course and to be admitted in Maria Ayurveda Medical College in Kanyakumari, if she is found eligible.

Justice T Raja gave the directive while disposing a petition from the girl student, Yazhesy Tha, who recited all 1,330 ‘thirukkurals’ while studying in LKG itself, and was not considered for selection on grounds that she had not completed 17 years as on December 31, 2018, as per clause 45 of the prospectus issued by the Director, Indian Medicine and Homeopathy Department.

Pointing out the eligibility criteria as per the amended notification, the judge said, “This court finds no impediment on the basis of the latest amended notification to allow the petitioner to take part in the counselling.”

