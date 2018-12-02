8000 students graduate from SRM Institute of Science and Technology

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 8,000 students of SRM Institute of Science and Technology got their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees during its 14th convocation day, on Saturday at Kattankalathur campus.

More than 50 students received gold medals and 53 received PhD degrees which were given away by the chief guest for the event, V K Saraswat, member of NITI Aayog. He said that for India to climb higher in the global innovation index science and technology innovation, eco-system must be altered.

“In the present approach, engineers wrap up the process after a design is seen on the computer, using imported design and simulation tools. This is not good for innovation. The process must involve design, simulation, building, testing, evaluation and validation till the product goes to the market,” he added.