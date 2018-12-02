Home States Tamil Nadu

8000 students graduate from SRM Institute of Science and Technology

More than 50 students received gold medals and 53 received PhD degrees which were given away by the chief guest for the event, V K Saraswat, member of NITI Aayog.  

Published: 02nd December 2018 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 8,000 students of SRM Institute of Science and Technology got their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees during its 14th convocation day, on Saturday at Kattankalathur campus.

More than 50 students received gold medals and 53 received PhD degrees which were given away by the chief guest for the event, V K Saraswat, member of NITI Aayog.  He said that for India to climb higher in the global innovation index science and technology innovation, eco-system must be altered.

“In the present approach, engineers wrap up the process after a design is seen on the computer, using imported design and simulation tools. This is not good for innovation. The process must involve design, simulation, building, testing, evaluation and validation till the product goes to the market,” he added.

