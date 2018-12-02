Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Anna Nagar Tower building unauthorised’

The counter filed by R. Lalitha, Deputy Commissioner, said after 1993 the club is occupying the auditorium building unauthorisedly and the additional land without any valid lease.

Published: 02nd December 2018 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation has submitted before the Madras High Court that the Anna Nagar Tower Club is occupying a piece of prime land and building at Naduvankarai without any valid permission or lease from the civic body.

This counter is to a writ petition filed by the club seeking to quash an order of the Appellate Authority Under Tamil Nadu Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1975, Principal Judge, City Civil Court, Chennai, confirming an order of eviction passed by the Commissioner-cum-Estate Officer, Greater Chennai Corporation  dated September 21, 2012.

The counter filed by R. Lalitha, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) of the civic body, said after 1993 the club is occupying the auditorium building unauthorisedly and the additional land without any valid lease.

Following an eviction notice the building was sealed on October 3,  2012.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anna Nagar Tower Club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp