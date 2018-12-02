‘Anna Nagar Tower building unauthorised’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation has submitted before the Madras High Court that the Anna Nagar Tower Club is occupying a piece of prime land and building at Naduvankarai without any valid permission or lease from the civic body.

This counter is to a writ petition filed by the club seeking to quash an order of the Appellate Authority Under Tamil Nadu Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1975, Principal Judge, City Civil Court, Chennai, confirming an order of eviction passed by the Commissioner-cum-Estate Officer, Greater Chennai Corporation dated September 21, 2012.

The counter filed by R. Lalitha, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) of the civic body, said after 1993 the club is occupying the auditorium building unauthorisedly and the additional land without any valid lease.

Following an eviction notice the building was sealed on October 3, 2012.