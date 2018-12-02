Court summons Salem Collector on December 13 regarding PIL

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras high court has directed the Salem Collector and Divisional Engineer, Highways and Maintenance, Salem, to be present in the court on December 13, in connection with a public interest litigation petition seeking removal of AIADMK flagstaff (flagpole) erected in front of a bus stop near National Highway-47 at Pulavari village in Salem.

The court issued the directive while passing interim orders on the petition filed by S Sekar, a resident of Pulavari. Referring to section 26 of Tamil Nadu Highways Act, the court said a perusal of the provision would prima facie indicate that the Divisional Engineer, Highways and Maintenance, Highways Division, Salem, has completely overlooked it and within a fortnight accorded permission for replacing the flag mast.

The Collector and the Divisional Engineer were directed to be present at the court with relevant records as well as the counter affidavit.