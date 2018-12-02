Home States Tamil Nadu

Orphanage owner held for sexually harassing minors

The matter came to light when one of the abused girls informed her school teacher.

Published: 02nd December 2018 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

molestation

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Usilampatti All Women Police Station (AWPS) arrested a 69-year-old owner of an
orphanage for allegedly sexually harassing the minor inmates. He was remanded in the Madurai Central Prison on Saturday.

The orphanage was also closed down as it was functioning without authentication. G Devapitchai (69), a resident of Periyasemmettupatti at Mekilarpatti in Usilampatti, was the owner of Sun Light Orphanage in Meyyanampatti. According to district child protection officer Ganeshan, 11 minor girls -- orphans and
child of single parents -- used to stay in the home. The matter came to light when one of the abused girls informed her school teacher.

The teacher immediately alerted the Child Welfare Committee and District Child Protection Office
officials, who after enquiry found that Devapitchai had reportedly sexually harassed at least four girls and
misbehaved with many others. After checking the orphanage's official documents, they also found that Devapitchai had not got the licence of the home renewed after it expired last year.

"He reportedly admitted the children after informing the people concerned that he would get the license soon. The children were later shifted to a nearby government hostel," the official added. A senior police personnel said that there was no proper record for how long the home was running. However, after
taking into consideration the number of years a few children stayed at the home, the police suspected that he had been running the home for over five years.

The police said that Devapitchai's wife reportedly warned the children to stay away from him. Though a few more persons were working in the orphanage, the preliminary investigation found him to the lone accused. In a few occasions, he also took the girls outside the home, the police added.

Based on a complaint of a 15-year-old girl, the police arrested Devapitchai under sections 5(l) (m) (n) (o), 6, 7 and 8 of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and 3 (2) (va) of the Scheduled Castes and The Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Later he was produced before the court and
remanded in Madurai Central Prison. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
orphanage Sex child protection Madurai orphanage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp