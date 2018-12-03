Home States Tamil Nadu

3 die in Coimbatore with swine flu symptoms

Three patients admitted to the hospitals with H1N1 flu symptoms died on Saturday.

Published: 03rd December 2018 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

A swine flu patient (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Three patients admitted to the hospitals with H1N1 flu symptoms died on Saturday.
According to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital officials, Velayutham (65), of Bharathi Nagar in Podanur, was admitted to CMCH on November 11 with fever. After H1N1 flu was confirmed, he was shifted to a special ward and treated. However, he succumbed on Sunday. 

Palanisamy (61), of Anna Nagar near Neelambur, was admitted on November 30. He too was moved to special ward as tests confirmed H1N1 flu. However, he died on Saturday.

Health department officials stated that a 51-year-old patient from Poonga Nagar in Sundarapuram, who was admitted to a private hospital in Papanaickenpalayam with H1N1 symptoms, died on Saturday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
swine flu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp