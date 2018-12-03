3 die in Coimbatore with swine flu symptoms

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Three patients admitted to the hospitals with H1N1 flu symptoms died on Saturday.

According to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital officials, Velayutham (65), of Bharathi Nagar in Podanur, was admitted to CMCH on November 11 with fever. After H1N1 flu was confirmed, he was shifted to a special ward and treated. However, he succumbed on Sunday.

Palanisamy (61), of Anna Nagar near Neelambur, was admitted on November 30. He too was moved to special ward as tests confirmed H1N1 flu. However, he died on Saturday.

Health department officials stated that a 51-year-old patient from Poonga Nagar in Sundarapuram, who was admitted to a private hospital in Papanaickenpalayam with H1N1 symptoms, died on Saturday.