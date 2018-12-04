Inquiry commission bars media from telecasting Jayalalithaa's death without permission

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Arumughaswamy commission which has been inquiring into the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has ordered the media to not telecast or report any news related to her death.

In an order, the retired High Court Justice, Arumughaswamy, who is heading the probe panel warned of legal action against media houses which will henceforth publish news related to Jayalalithaa without any prior permission from the commission.

The Commission rather requested the media to furnish the documents or information pertaining to the death of Jayalalithaa. Earlier, advocates on behalf of SUN TV network made a submission before the panel that the private TV channel will not telecast any serial on Jayalalithaa anymore.

The former Chief Minister was hospitalised in Apollo on September 22, 2016. After undergoing treatment for 75 days she was declared dead on December 5.

After a few AIADMK party leaders raised suspicion over the treatment provided to Jayalalithaa during hospitalisation, on September 25 2017, the Edappadi K Palaiswamy lead ruling government appointed retired High Court Arumughaswamy commission to probe the death of Jayalalithaa.

Besides, on Tuesday two doctors of Apollo hospitals deposed before the commission regarding the treatment provided to Jayalalithaa during hospitalisation.