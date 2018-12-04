Home States Tamil Nadu

IOCL set to give big push for green CNG in Tamil Nadu

With India planning to reduce crude oil imports by 10% by 2022, there is increased emphasis on alternate and sustainable source of fuels.

Published: 04th December 2018 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image.

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With India planning to reduce crude oil imports by 10% by 2022, there is increased emphasis on alternate and sustainable source of fuels. TN, a non-starter so far, is going to foray into green CNG in a big way.

The petroleum major IOC is likely to put-up several CNG stations in Namakkal and Coimbatore regions as the mega 400 MT biogas waste plant in Namakkal will be producing compressed bio-gas, which is otherwise known as green CNG and can be used in vehicles.

Namakkal plant, commissioned in 2012, jointly by IOC Sister company IOT Infrastructure and Energy Services Limited (IOT), and German-based Mabagas GmbH & Co. KG (Mabagas), enjoying equal share, was generating electricity from biogas. But now, it has been decided to purify the bio-gas from generating green CNG using indigenous technology developed by IOC R&D Centre in Faridabad.

SSV Ramakumar, director, IOC R&D, said the Namakkal plant was one of the best in the world that digests waste/bio-mass sources like agriculture residue, cattle dung, sugarcane press mud, municipal solid waste, sewage treatment plant waste, etc to produce bio-gas through a process of anaerobic decomposition. “After purification, it is compressed and called CBG, which has pure methane content of over 95%. CBG is exactly similar to the commercially available natural gas in its composition and energy potential,” he said. He said the key is that the Namakkal plant uses IOC developed microbes, instead of German microbes for processing. What is observed was IOC microbes generates 85% methane out of one tonne of biomass, when compared to 55% using other lands.

Also, under Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT), the Union Petroleum ministry is encouraging entrepreneurs to set-up 5,000 CBG production plants in India and make available CBG in the market for use in automotive fuels. Three State-owned PSU Oil Marketing Companies (i.e. IOC, BPCL and HPCL), assure off-take guarantee in geographical areas of production with a minimum assured price of ` 46 per kg, which is very attractive. Ramakumar told Express that Namakkal plant transformation would happen in six months. “CBG produced at this plant will be transported through cascades of cylinders to the fuel station networks of IOC for marketing as a green transport fuel alternative,” he said, and added that the technology was available for licensing.

Second R&D centre coming-up

IOC is well on its way to set up a second R&D unit which is expected to be the world’s largest sustainable campus, and aims to be a Net Zero Energy Building, which means power and water will be sourced from within. Ramakumar said the new campus, which would 8 km from the existing plant, will cost ` 2,300 cr. It is envisaged to have LEED Platinum Certification for the campus. Structured doctoral programmes in the campus, with residential facilities for PhD scholars will be offered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CNG sustainable energy IOC biogas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp