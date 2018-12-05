Home States Tamil Nadu

Avadi double murder case: Chennai police releases photographs of suspects

Photos of Podilappu Suresh Kumar and his wife Bhulakshmi from Andhra Pradesh were released along with circulars and pamphlets

(Photo|Express)

The Chennai city police have released the photographs of the prime suspects in the Avadi double murder case.

Photos of Podilappu Suresh Kumar and his wife Bhulakshmi from Andhra Pradesh were released along with circulars and pamphlets, alerting Chennai residents of the notorious couple, who have more than 30 cases pending against them in their native state, TOI reported.

The circulars, which are being distributed to all police stations and pasted in major railway stations and bus depots, ask people to contact the city police control room at ‘100’ or the assistant commissioner of police of Avadi range on 94448-03562, 94981-06608, if they spot the couple anywhere.

Retired government press employees Jegadeesan (68) and wife Vishalini (61) was found murdered in their house in Avadi on November 28, 2018. The Police had recovered an iron rod with blood strains which the assailant is believed to have used to kill the couple when they were sleeping in their bedroom. 

