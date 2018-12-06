Anti-Sterlite activists add musical flavour to protest

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Justice Rocks on Wednesday released 'Jananaayagam', a musical commentary on the plight of democracy in the State.

Featuring Kaber Vasuki as composer-singer and Guru Somadundaram and Varun as actors, the song is inspired by and dedicated to the people's struggle against Sterlite Coopper's pollution. The music video was launched simultaneously in Chennai and in Thoothukudi by the Anti-Sterlite People's Movement.

In Chennai, prominent young women activists who lead various social struggles for justice spoke about India's constitutional values and invited the government to drop its hostility towards citizens and people with dissenting opinions.

Rapper song-writer Sofia Ashraf, social worker P Vaishnavi, poet and writer Vernonica, advocate Shreela Manohar and social and cultural activists Radhika Ganesh and Aabha Muralidharan released the video.

