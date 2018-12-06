Homage to former TN Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa: EPS, OPS lead cadre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday led AIADMK cadre in paying homage to former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on her second death anniversary. Both of them led silent processions from Anna Road to the memorial of Jayalalithaa and paid their respects. They also vowed to lead the party on a victorious path by winning all future elections and to continue the welfare schemes initiated by her.

Speaker P Dhanapal offers prayers | P Jawahar

They observed silence for two minutes as a mark of respect. An hour later, AMMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran too led a silent procession along with his party cadre and paid homage to Jayalalithaa. Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa and actor Vishal were among those who paid their respects.

Earlier in the day, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam paid floral tributes at the portrait of Jayalalithaa at their residence.

Later, they led the silent procession, wearing black shirts. Many of the ministers and functionaries also were in black shirts. Palaniswami and Panneerselvam kneeled before Jayalalithaa’s memorial and offered floral tributes. AIADMK presidium chairman E Madhusudanan and others also paid homage.

After paying homage, Panneerselvam, at a dais in front of MGR-Jayalalithaa memorial, read out nine pledges mostly hailing achievements of Jayalalithaa and vowing to stand united in leading the party to victory in all future elections.

Later, Dhinakaran and party functionaries paid homage. He told reporters that he would attend the special session of the Assembly on Thursday and express his views on the Mekedatu issue. Deepa told reporters that the Justice A Arumughaswamy commission should bring out the truth in Jayalalithaa’s death.