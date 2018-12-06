Tamil Nadu: Two die after consuming ‘spurious’ liquor, three held 

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Two persons died, allegedly, after consuming liquor that was sold by a bootlegger in Pallapatti on Wednesday. The deceased, Murugan (40) of Koundanpatti and Sairam alias Samayan (55) of Saralapuram had bought liquor from one Jayachandran, who runs a chicken stall. Jayachandran used to procure bottles from a nearby Tasmac outlet and sell them to his ‘customers’ in the mornings, much before the opening time of outlet.

Sources said that Murugan, Sairam and Thangapandy of Panjalankurichi bought the liquor from one Selvam who was roped in by Jayachandran to carry out sale. After consuming the liquor the trio left but after some time swooned. The three were rushed to government hospital-Vadipatti where Murugan and Samayan succumbed. Thangapandy was later referred to GRH in Madurai.

Jayachandran, Selvam and Kannan were arrested for illegal sale of liquor bottles. However, the police could not confirm whether the deceased had consumed adulterated liquor and are awaiting test report from the lab.