Retired Tamil Nadu doctor robbed of Rs 5 lakh at gunpoint

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A gang of masked criminals struck the house of a retired government doctor in Melur on Thursday and robbed `5 lakh and a mobile phone at gunpoint. The house belonged one Baskaran, a retired government doctor from Melur.

The gang of six entered the house when Baskaran went for a walk on Thursday morning. The gang took the watchman hostage and gained entry. Once inside, the gang threatened to kill the watchman and obtained keys. They tied up the doctor’s wife, maid and the watchman. They were rescued by the neighbours.