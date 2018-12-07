Home States Tamil Nadu

SC refuses to stay CBI probe against cops for firing during anti-Sterlite protests

The police firing had taken place in Tuticorin district during the anti-Sterlite protests that claimed 13 lives on May 22, 2018.

Published: 07th December 2018

Sterlite copper, anti-sterlite

Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Friday refused to stay the Madras High Court order for a CBI probe against police officials for firing during the anti-Sterlite protests in Tamil Nadu in May this year.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued notice to the CBI on the petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government challenging the High Court order.

"We have to see the other side," the bench, also comprising Justice S K Kaul, said when senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi sought a stay of the high court's order.

The police firing had taken place in Tuticorin district during the anti-Sterlite protests that claimed 13 lives on May 22, 2018.

The high court ordered that FIRs be registered against top police officials and officials of the civil administration.

TAGS
anti-Sterlite protests CBI probe police firing Tamil Nadu police

