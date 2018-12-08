Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government hospitals raided after bribery complaints

A photo of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption officials conducted raids at government hospitals across the State, allegedly following complaints of hospital workers demanding bribes from patients, on Friday. In Chennai, the raids were conducted at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children.  

According to sources at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, the officials entered the hospital around 10. 30 am and searched the premises including the hospital kitchen and provisions storeroom. 
At Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children, the officials inspected wards, kitchen, storerooms, scan centre and searched the premises. 

The officials also conducted raids at Government Chengalpet Medical College Hospital a few days ago. “We have given a strict warning to workers not to take bribe from the patients and are monitoring them. We also alerted our hospital staff following the raid at Government Chengalpet Medical College Hospital recently. However, the officials did not come to our hospital on Friday,” said a hospital official.

