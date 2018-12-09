Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK leader A Raja booked for making derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

According to local police, the case was registered based on a complaint filed by an AIADMK functionary on December 7.

Published: 09th December 2018 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 09:40 PM   |  A+A-

Former Telecom Minister A Raja (File | PTI)

By PTI

PERAMBALUR: A case has been registered against DMK leader and former Union minister A Raja for allegedly making derogatory remarks and levelling allegations of corruption against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his cabinet colleagues during a protest in September.

According to local police, the case was registered based on a complaint filed by an AIADMK functionary on December 7.

Raja has been charged with "criminal intimidation, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace" under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the officer said.

"Raja took part in the protest held on September 18. The complainant has accused Raja of making derogatory remarks against TN CM and cabinet ministers besides levelling unfounded corruption allegations," the officer said.

On September 18, the opposition DMK staged state-wide protests against the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu, with party chief MK Stalin leading the charge in Salem.

Besides Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi, sister Kanimozhi and senior DMK leaders including Durai Murugan and Dayanidhi Maran participated in the protests.

Raja had led the protest at Perambalur, a district in central Tamil Nadu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
A Raja derogatory remarks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp