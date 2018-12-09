Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu bank manager held as man gets Rs 18 crore loan on forged documents

Taken in by his promise, Nataraj, Ramasamy and Harun Rasheed gave him the documents required for processing the loan.

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR : The Central Crime Branch police on Saturday arrested a senior bank manager for allegedly helping a man get `18 crore loan by furnishing bogus documents. Police said that the debtor, his wife, friend and another bank officer, suspected to be a part of the scam, were on the run. 

According to police, Shankar (52), a senior manager with the Foreign Exchange Division of the Corporation Bank, allegedly helped Selvakumar (37), a native of Tiruvannamalai, wife Priya (30) and friend Rajesh Kanna (39) get loan from the bank. Selvakumar was reportedly working at a knitwear unit worker in the district, According to sources, Selvakumar obtained a loan of `10 crore from the Corporation Bank by submitting forged documents. As his loan had been sanctioned, he told his friends Nataraj, Ramasamy and Harun Rasheed that he could get their credit approved as well. 

Taken in by his promise, Nataraj, Ramasamy and Harun Rasheed gave him the documents required for processing the loan. However, once the loan of `8 crore was sanctioned through the offices of Corporation Bank’s senior manager Shankar and manager Somaiyajulu, Selvakumar scooted.

