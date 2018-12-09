Poes Garden memorial for former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa opposed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Conversion of former CM late J Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence into a memorial met with stiff opposition from local residents at the first public hearing conducted by the Madras School of Social Work at Teynampet on Saturday.

While residents said the former CM had ensured that they were not inconvenienced by the visits of top dignitaries from across the country, they claimed that the residence has no parking facilities for public if it is converted into a memorial.

The government had proposed to convert her house into a memorial last year and had even allocated `20 crore to procure the property. Following opposition from activists and the former CM’s niece, it was decided that the district administration would conduct public hearings and submit a report to the government.