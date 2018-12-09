Sewage tanker strike: Helpline launched

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Following the on-going sewage tankers strike, residents along OMR, ECR and surrounding areas can book the tankers from Metrowater through their helpline number 4567 4567 from Saturday. Sewage tankers from 12 other zones have been directed to the affected zones of Perungudi and Sholinganallur till the strike ends, officials said.

Totally, 34 sewage tankers have been re-routed from inner city areas by Metrowater and are being operated in the affected areas of Okkiyam Thoraipakkam, Madipakkam, Neelangarai, Semmencheri and surrounding areas, a official release said.

Out of this, 25 super sucker tankers with a capacity of 9,000 litres and nine sewage tankers with a capacity of 6,000 litres, are functioning to help public overcome this crisis. Though close to 1,500 private sewage tankers operate on these stretches normally, Metrowater officials remain confident that 30-odd tankers are sufficient to cater to 15 lakh residents who are dependent on private tankers.

“The pumping station is located close to the areas affected by strike. So the number of tankers on hand can easily match the requirement. Also, most multi-storeyed clean their septic tanks only once in a month,” said an official.Till the strike comes to an end, residents can book tankers through the helpline. Currently, the board charges ` 650 to clear one load of sewage.