Tamil Nadu’s arguments against Sterlite weak, says Vaiko

Vaiko also accused the AIADMK government, stating that it unleashed police firing on the anti-Sterlite protesters on May 22 this year, only to subdue the voice of the protesters.

MDMK leader Vaiko (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI : If Sterlite Copper is allowed to reopen, different forms of protest would be staged until the smelter plant gets permanently closed and we would appeal before the Supreme Court, said MDMK general secretary Vaiko, here on Saturday. The leader was here to attend a party meeting regarding the assembly bypolls. Addressing press persons, Vaiko said that there is a possibility for the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to allow Sterlite to resume their copper smelting activities. “In such instance, we will take up the matter to the Supreme Court,” he added.

Vaiko also raised suspicion on the commitment of the State government in dealing the Sterlite case and condemned the AIADMK government for allegedly turning the case in favour of Sterlite copper. “The arguments of State government against the Sterlite, which had challenged the closure order issued by the government, were meek.

The arguments cleared the way for Sterlite to restart their operations,” he alleged.

Vaiko also accused the AIADMK government, stating that it unleashed police firing on the anti-Sterlite protesters on May 22 this year, only to subdue the voice of the protesters. “The AIADMK government is responsible for the functioning of Sterlite and the killing of 13 civilians,” he charged. He warned that protests would take different non-violent forms if Sterlite is allowed to restart operations.

