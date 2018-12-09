Tamil Nadu: Burglars rough up CMC staff nurse, steal 30 sovereigns of jewels in Vellore

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Three unidentified men broke into a Christian Medical College (CMC) nurse's house and robbed 30 sovereigns of jewels in the early hours of Sunday near Senguttai road in Vellore's Katpadi.

The burglars who snuck into the house through the rear door attacked Nalini Nesa Deepam (42) and her mother Indrani W (80). The face of the mother-daughter was masked and was tied to a pole, according to Katpadi police. The two have sustained minor injuries. Nalini, an unmarried woman and a staff nurse at Christian Medical College, suffered a few bows on her face and shoulders.

After the burglars left the house at around 3 am, the two women untied themselves and informed Nalini's sister, who lives 2 km away from their home.

Indrani and Nalini were rushed to CMC for immediate treatment. A complaint was registered at Katpadi police station. Police sources said that Nalini in her complaint has claimed that the burglars spoke in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Vellore Superintendent of Police - Pravesh Kumar - inspected the crime spot. Three special teams, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Katpadi and Inspectors of Katpadi and Bagayam stations, have been formed to nab the burglars. Besides, sniffing dogs were also pressed into service.